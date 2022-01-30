"I am better than Harbhajan Singh when it comes to batting" - Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul returned to cricketing action in Legends League Cricket 2022 in Oman. He was part of the Asia Lions squad for the T20 competition.

The 37-year-old recently took part in a rapid-fire segment which was shared on the tournament's official social media handles. He was asked to name the better batter between him and Harbhajan Singh.

Gull stated that while Singh has showcased his batting prowess on several occasions, he considers himself the better among the two. He also pointed out that he has been adjudged as the player of the match for his exploits with the bat in a World Cup fixture.

Umar Gul said:

"Harbhajan Singh has also batted well, but I have won a Player of the Match in a World Cup game for my batting. So, it means that I am better than Harbhajan Singh when it comes batting."

Gul played a match-winning knock with the bat for Pakistan in a league game at the 2012 T20 World Cup against South Africa. The right-hander slammed 32 runs in just 17 delivers to help his side chase down the 134-run target in the final over of the encounter.

Watch Gul's heroics with the bat here:

World Giants beat Umar Gul's Asia Lions in the final of Legends League Cricket 2022

After being asked to bat first in the all-important summit clash, the World Giants posted an imposing total of 265, thanks to Corey Anderson's unbeaten 94. The Asia Lions failed to chase down the total, managing 231 runs from their 20 overs.

The Daren Sammy-led World Giants clinched the championship by securing a comprehensive 25-run victory in the final at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Gul had an underwhelming outing in the tournament. The pacer picked up just one wicket in two appearances at an economy rate of 12.90.

