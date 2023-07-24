"Legends who've never won in England" - Michael Vaughan on the golden opportunity for several Australian players in the final Ashes Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan recently talked about the final Ashes 2023 Test at the Oval potentially being the swansong for several Australian players in England.

The penultimate Test in Manchester saw Australia escape with a draw thanks to persistent rain on Days 4 and 5, ensuring they retain the Ashes and head into the final Test with a 2-1 lead.

Considering that Steve Smith and David Warner, among others, are on the wrong side of age 30, the ongoing series could be their last opportunity to win a Test series in England. The visitors came ever so close in the 2019 Ashes in the UK, before losing the final Test to end up with a 2-2 draw.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the drawn fourth Test, Vaughan said:

"Can Australia find one last push? They've got players, legends who've never won in England - Smith, Warner, Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, Lyon. If they (Australia) get the job done, wouldn't surprise me if two or three decide to go by winning in England, having already beaten Australia many times at home."

The former Ashes-winning skipper said that 36-year-old opening batter David Warner could hang up his boots in the red-ball format if Australia win the final test.

"Just wonder for someone like Warner, will it be his last match even though he has announced playing his final Test at SCG. But if Australia go to the Oval and they win the Ashes here wonder if he'll ( Warner) finish his Test career here," added Vaughan.

Earlier this year, Warner said that he would like to finish his Test career at the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January 2024. However, he has had a disappointing 2023 in the format, averaging 20.07 in eight matches, with a lone half-century.

Warner has also struggled to convert numerous starts throughout the ongoing Ashes series, averaging only 25.12 in eight innings.

"England have been the better team" - Michael Vaughan

Ben Stokes could only watch in despair as rain washed away England's chances at Manchester.

Michael Vaughan remained bullish about England having been the better team in the series, despite trailing 1-2 at the end of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. Following two close losses in the opening two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's, the hosts won a nail-biting third game at Headingley.

England then thoroughly dominated the entirety of the fourth Test before rain played spoilsport on the final two days, resulting in the visitors surviving with a stalemate.

"Australia have got a chance. In a five match series, always feel the best team ends up winning. At the minute, after 4 test matches, England have been the better team. Australia have hung in there, won the first two," said Vaughan.

However, the former Ashes-winning skipper believes Australia will have to play much better with a more positive mindset to avoid getting dominated by England in the final Test.

"But Australia have got to put that right at the Oval and play with more positivity. If they play like they played at Manchester, Australia are going to get blown away even if England have to change one or two players," concluded Vaughan.

A win or a draw in the final Test at the Oval will mean that Australia achieve their first series win on English soil since 2001.

Despite the Aussies retaining the Ashes, there is a lot to play for in the final Test, starting Thursday, July 27.