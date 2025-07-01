"Let India decide what they want to do" - Ben Stokes' blunt response to reporter's query ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England skipper Ben Stokes gave a straightforward response to a reporter's query about Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the second Test against India, beginning on Wednesday, July 2, in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The all-rounder opined that his job was to worry about England and that Bumrah's presence or absence was the visitors' concern.
With the right-arm fast bowler prone to injuries, there have been conflicting reports about his availability for the Edgbaston Test as Team India aim to level the series. During a press conference on Monday, June 30, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said they won't take a call on Bumrah until the last minute.
When asked about his take on Bumrah's potential absence, Stokes responded (via Hindustan Times):
"(Bumrah is) India's problem to deal with. I am the captain of England. Let India decide what they want to do and what they want to say publicly."
The 31-year-old fast bowler had a considerably heavy workload in the opening Test in Leeds, sending down 43.4 overs across two innings. He picked up a fifer in the first innings but went wicketless in the second as England chased down 371 with five wickets to spare.
"We all love playing at Edgbaston" - Ben Stokes
The 34-year-old also said England always relished playing at Edgbaston, given the atmosphere is 50-50 between them and India. He elaborated, as quoted by Sky Sports:
The atmosphere is awesome, especially when the Hollies Stand gets going around 4.30pm for obvious reasons! We know when it's India vs England it's slight 50-50 with the support so that adds to the spectacle. We all love playing at Edgbaston and we have a pretty good record here. The food is great here as well which helps!"
The hosts had beaten India by seven wickets in 2022 at the venue as unbeaten centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped them chase down 378.
