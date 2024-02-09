"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews" - Ravindra Jadeja speaks out after shocking claims made by his father 

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has spoken out against the claims made by his father in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar. The star cricketer's father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, had shed light on the strained relationship he shares with his son and daughter-in-law Rivaba Jadeja.

Anirudhsinh blamed Rivaba for creating a rift within the family, while also going on to state that he has no contact with his son even though they reside in the same city, as they now live separately. He even went on to state that he regrets the fact that Ravindra Jadeja managed to become a successful cricketer.

Shortly after the interview went viral on social media, Ravindra issued a short statement on social media defending his wife and refuting all the claims made by his father.

"Everything said in the nonsense interview recently published by Divyabhaskar is totally false and untrue. It is a one-sided story. I completely reject it. I strongly condemn the actions taken to malign my wife's image. I also have many things to say; it's better that I don't make them public," Jadeja posted on Twitter.

Anirudhsinh's troubled relationship with his daughter-in-law was evident when he encouraged people to not vote for Rivaba when she stood in the Gujarat Assembly Elections after being allotted a ticket by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) back in 2022.

Another added element came in the form of Ravindra Jadeja's sister, Naynaba Jadeja, who stood against Rivaba in the Indian National Congress (INC) colors with the support of her father, who pledged his allegiance to the same party. The entire campaigning witnessed a riveting back-and-forth rivalry between the two members of the Jadeja household.

The inter-family tussle ended in favor of Rivaba, as she managed to secure the North Jamnagar constituency with 88,835 votes to her name.

Ravindra Jadeja recovering well and is in contention to feature in the third Test against England

The all-rounder missed the second Test against England in Vishakapatnam due to an injury he sustained in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Ravindra Jadeja has been working with physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is on course to recover in time for the third Test against Ben Stokes and company, scheduled to begin on February 15 in his hometown of Rajkot.

The team management are still awaiting detailed reports from the NCA, before they can officially name Ravindra Jadeja in the squad for the remainder of the series, along with KL Rahul.

