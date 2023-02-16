"Felt like there was a bit too much bonhomie on the field in Nagpur" - Ravi Shastri on Australia's attitude in first Test

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has asked Australia to play some aggressive cricket instead of being friendly on the pitch with the opposition. The 60-year-old has urged the tourists to show intent from the outset in the second Test in Delhi.

Australia are under massive pressure heading into the second Test after an innings loss in Nagpur. Their batting unit collapsed to totals of 177 and 91 at the VCA Stadium inside three days to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In his column for The Age, Shastri observed how friendly the Australian team appeared in the first Test and urged them to save it for the IPL.

"I would ask the Aussies to leave their Indian Premier League buddies behind and keep them for later. It felt like there was a bit too much bonhomie on the field in Nagpur for my liking. I want to see that characteristic hard-hitting Aussie intent come to the fore in Delhi," he said.

The visitors face a must-win game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as a loss would end their hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A victory or draw in Delhi would also seal Australia's place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to take place in June.

"It’s a no-brainer" - Ravi Shastri on Mitchell Starc's inclusion

Mitchell Starc has over 300 Test wickets. (Credits: Getty)

Shastri also called for the visitors to draft in Mitchell Starc in the playing eleven, if fit, given his new-ball skills, his ability to conjure the reverse swing, and to create footmarks for the spinners. The former all-rounder added:

"There is another potential positive with the news that Mitchell Starc might be fit to play in the second Test. If so, he has to play. It’s a no-brainer. He will be a threat with the new ball and then come back and be equally destructive with reverse swing. There’s also the rough that he creates for Murphy and Nathan Lyon to make the most of, and thereby bringing them into the game early."

The left-arm speedster missed the first Test due to a finger injury sustained during the Boxing Day match against South Africa in December. The 32-year-old had hinted of playing in Delhi.

