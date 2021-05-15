“Like when you see a girl at a club, want her to be impressed” - James Anderson on his battle with Marnus Labuschagne

England legend James Anderson has compared bowling against Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to seeing a girl in a nightclub and wanting her to be impressed.

Anderson dismissed Marnus Labuschagne while playing for Lancashire against Glamorgan last week. Both players are likely to be key figures for their respective sides when England and Australia meet in the Ashes, which is set to begin towards the end of the year.

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast, Anderson admitted that he was happy to deliver the first blow against Marnus Labuschagne in the pre-Ashes face-off. The England fast bowler stated:

"You want to create a good impression and stamp your authority on that battle. It's nice to get the first blow in."

Anderson missed almost the entire Ashes in 2019, owing to a calf injury. He bowled only four overs on the first day of the first Test. As a result, he did not come up against Marnus Labuschagne, who was brought in as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith during the second Test. Elaborating on his recent tussle with Marnus Labuschagne, Anderson said:

"I'd never bowled at him before. It's like when you see a girl at a club and you try to play it cool. You want her to be impressed. You start dancing to the Stone Roses while your shoes stick to the floor."

Marnus Labuschagne has been a prolific run-scorer for Australia in Tests

💬"Jimmy is the best bowler of all time in this country"💬



Glamorgan and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne chats to @Athersmike on his stint in county cricket and facing Jimmy Anderson ahead of this winter's Ashes.#GLAvYOR #LVCountyChamp



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/k4a92i0gFS pic.twitter.com/yoRukmyrd4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 14, 2021

Ever since coming into the Test squad as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the 2019 Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne has been an indispensable part of the Aussie Test outfit.

In the 2019 Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne ended up amassing 353 runs at an average of 50.42 with four consecutive half-centuries. He followed it up with hundreds in three consecutive Tests, two against Pakistan and one versus New Zealand.

The 26-year-old also notched up his career-best Test score of 215 against the Kiwis in last year's Sydney Test. Even as the Aussies went down to India at home, Marnus Labuschagne registered scores of 91 and 73 in Sydney and 108 in Brisbane.

After 18 Tests, Labuschagne is averaging an impressive 60.80 with five hundreds to his name. The 26-year-old's batting is heavily influenced by Smith, and Labuschagne has often been compared to the former Aussie captain in the wake of his exploits with the bat.

Tentative (Not Confirmed) Schedule of Ashes 2021-22 -



1st Test - Dec 9, in Gabba.

2nd Test (D/N) - Dec 17 or 18, in Adelaide.

3rd Test - Dec 27, Melbourne.

4th Test - 5 Jan, Sydney.

5th Test - 14 Jan, Perth.



Please Note that it's not confirmed. Likely to confirmed next week. — TALKING CRICKET (@cric_talking) May 12, 2021