"Like a subcontinent wicket on day five" - Team India star's big statement on Headingley surface after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India batter KL Rahul opined that the Headingley surface for the first Test against England is similar to a sub-continent wicket and added that run-scoring won't be easy on Day 5. Rahul was the top-scorer in India's second innings, compiling a defiant 137 off 247 balls.

Resuming their second innings on 90-2, India were all-out for 364 in 96 overs on Monday, June 23. Skipper Shubman Gill perished cheaply for eight, but Rahul and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant (118 off 140) added 195 runs for the fifth wicket. India's lower order, though, yet again crumbled as the visitors went from 333-4 to 364 all-out. Chasing 371, England went to stumps 21-0 after six overs.

Speaking to JioHotstar after end of Day 4, Rahul gave his assessment of the Leeds surface. He said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"I think the first two days, being as hot as it was, the pitch has taken a bit of beating. The crack seems like it's opening up. There's a bit of rough there, and the wicket is really dry. Mostly, it's like a subcontinent wicket on day five."

The 33-year-old, however, admitted that, irrespective of the surface, England's batters would come hard at their bowlers on Day 5. He opined that the visitors would need to bowl straight and be patient as well. Rahul elaborated:

"Day five wicket won't be as easy, but knowing how England play and their style of cricket, they're going to come hard and try and score boundaries and try and score runs as quickly as possible. We need to keep that in the back of our heads and try and bowl as straight as we can. Try and be patient and really not give them those boundaries, make them earn their runs. It should be a very interesting day."

At stumps on Day 4 in Leeds, Zak Crawley was batting on 12 and Ben Duckett on nine. They need exactly 350 runs for victory on Day 5.

KL Rahul breaks record with ton in ENG vs IND 2025 Leeds Test

Rahul's hundred on Monday in Leeds was his third Test ton as an opener in England. He now holds the record for the most number of hundreds by an Indian opener in Test matches in England.

While Rahul has three, Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid hit two centuries each in England. Before his century on Monday, the right-handed batter scored 149 at The Oval in September 2018 and 129 at Lord's in August 2021.

