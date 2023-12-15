List of New Zealand players in IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction is all set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. It has been confirmed that a total of 333 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer. All franchises will be keen to have a good auction to enhance their squad for the upcoming season.

Of the 333 players who have been shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 are overseas players, of which two (David Wiese and Paul van Meekeren) are from associate nations. While Wiese represents Namibia, Van Meekeren was part of the Netherlands’ 2023 World Cup squad.

A total of 77 slots will be up for grabs at the auction with up to 30 of them being for overseas players. The franchises have a combined salary cap of ₹262.95 crore left to spend at the auction. Gujarat Titans (GT), with ₹38.15 crore, have the highest purse remaining, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can fill up the most number of slots - 12.

New Zealand cricketers in IPL 2024 auction and their base price

A total of 14 players from New Zealand will be part of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. Young batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who had a stellar 2023 World Cup, could be in demand. The southpaw smashed 578 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.22 and a strike rate of 106.45 with three hundreds. Ravindra has set his base price at ₹50 lakh.

Another World Cup star, Daryl Mitchell, has put his name in the ₹1 crore category. The right-handed batter hammered 552 runs in nine innings in the 2023 World Cup at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 111.07 with two hundreds.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is the only Kiwi to put his name in the top price bracket of ₹2 crore. Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Colin Munro, and James Neesham are some of the other prominent New Zealand players who will feature in the auction, while William O'Rourke is the only uncapped cricketer in the list.

Below is the full list of New Zealand players who will feature in the IPL 2024 auction.

Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore)

Colin Munro (₹1.5 crore)

James Neesham (₹1.5 crore)

Tim Southee (₹1.5 crore)

Daryl Mitchell (₹1 crore)

Michael Bracewell (₹1 crore)

Kyle Jamieson (₹1 crore)

Adam Milne (₹1 crore)

Ish Sodhi (₹75 lakh)

Finn Allen (₹75 lakh)

Matt Henry (₹75 lakh)

Rachin Ravindra (₹50 lakh)

Mark Chapman (₹50 lakh)

William O'Rourke (₹20 lakh - uncapped)