"Litton, Nurul, and Taskin deserve all the credit for getting those crucial 106 runs" - Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Bangladesh trio

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik lauded the Bangladesh lower-order batters for putting up resistance against a relentless Indian bowling attack on Day 3 of the 2nd Test.

Bangladesh produced a spirited display on Saturday, December 24 to set up what promises to be a fascinating 4th day’s play.

Bangladesh were reduced to 113/6 inside the 46th over and were staring down the barrel before Litton Das forged vital partnerships with Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed to bring Bangladesh back into the game.

Liton rode his luck en route to a knock of 73 to stretch Bangladesh’s lead to 144 runs.

Dinesh Karthik reckons India could have kept the lead under 100

India had the opportunity to keep the lead under 100 but the bowlers leaked runs and catches went tumbling one after the other.

Opportunities were created but the visitors couldn’t quite take those. Dinesh Karthik reckoned that the trio deserved all the plaudits for staging a remarkable for the home team.

Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz:

“I am a touch shell-shocked because we had a chance before that Litton-Nurul partnership to bring the total down to less than 100. But that partnership, along with Taskin Ahmed getting some runs lower down the order, troubled India. Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed deserve all the credit for getting those crucial 106 runs at that phase.”

Dinesh Karthik added:

“As a bowling unit, you are trying to purchase wickets and you tend to give a loose ball at times, not able to hold that pressure. Also, lower-order batters bat more freely because they know that the only way to get out of this situation is to play positively and counter-attack. Litton, Nurul, and Taskin played some shots, and India were unable to apply the breaks."

Chasing 145 to make it 2-0, India were jolted early with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hassan Miraz removing KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession.

Precariously placed at 12/2, Axar Patel was sent up the order and he didn’t disappoint. He struck some impressive shots during his unbeaten knock of 26.

Bangladesh kept applying the pressure as Mehidy pegged India further with the wickets of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Jaydev Unadkat was sent in as a nightwatchman and managed to see out the day in the company of Axar.

With 100 runs still required to win, India will have their task cut out on Day 4 but with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still in the hut, they will have their noses slightly ahead.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes