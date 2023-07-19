"Living legend" - Fans erupt as Stuart Broad completes 600 wickets in Tests during 4th Ashes Test

Stuart Broad became the fifth bowler and second Englishman to complete 600 wickets in Tests during day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday, July 19. The speedster achieved the milestone by dismissing Travis Head, who was caught by Joe Root at fine leg. The 37-year-old achieved the milestone in his 166th Test.

The incident took place in the 50th over of Australia’s first innings when Broad bowled a short-length delivery. Head went for a pull, but it took a thick top edge toward the fine-leg fielder. Root, in the deep, sprinted across and completed a running catch.

It was the second wicket for Broad, who provided the first breakthrough in the form of Usman Khawaja (3).

Broad is now only behind former India captain Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (688*), Shane Warne (708), and Muttiah Muralitharan (800). With his 600th Test wicket, Broad has also eclipsed Ian Botham (148) for most wickets in the Ashes history.

Fans on Twitter hailed Stuart Broad for his achievement in Test cricket. One tweeted:

"Congratulations to Stuart Broad on a monumental achievement of 600 Test wickets! A true testament to his skill, determination, and longevity. A living legend of English cricket."

Congratulations to Stuart Broad on a monumental achievement of 600 Test wickets! A true testament to his skill, determination, and longevity. A living legend of English cricket.



Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Jerrryyy @69shadesofmalik STUART BROAD WHAT A LEGEND!

C @justttalll Stuart Broad, What a cricketer 🛐

Previous record was Shane Warne's 3154 runs.

Among bowlers with 600+ Test wickets, Stuart Broad now has the most runs in Test cricket as well - 3640 runs so far. Previous record was Shane Warne's 3154 runs.

Stuart Broad - 149*

Ian Botham - 148

Bob Willis - 128

James Anderson - 115

Stuart Broad has become leading wicket-taker for England vs Australia in Tests.



Most wickets for ENG vs AUS in Tests:
Stuart Broad - 149*
Ian Botham - 148
Bob Willis - 128
James Anderson - 115
Wilfred Rhodes - 109

Stuart Broad has become leading wicket-taker for England vs Australia in Tests.

DP @dapul__90 🏼 🏼 Stuart Broad. Simply superb. Outstanding achievement

Navjot Singh @navjot_singh171 Not a Bowler who one would think he would have 600 wickets in his kitty. Excellent achievement Stuart Broad! #Ashes2023

Stuart Broad shines in evenly poised 4th Ashes Test on day 1

Pat Cummins and Co, who are leading the five-match series 2-1, made a decent start to the fourth Ashes Test after being asked to bat first by England captain Ben Stokes.

At the time of writing, Australia were 258/7 after 66 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (2*) and fast bowler Mitchell Starc (2*) at the crease.

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh scored 51 each, while Travis Head and Steven Smith chipped in with scores of 48 and 41, respectively. David Warner also added 32 after being retained by the visitors for the fourth Ashes Test.

Apart from Broad, Chris Woakes took three wickets, while Mark Wood and Moeen Ali scalped one apiece for England.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Click here to follow ENG vs AUS live score updates.