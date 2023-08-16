"LOL" - Ben Stokes' hilarious response as he withdraws ODI retirement ahead of 2023 World Cup

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a funny response to reversing his ODI retirement, with the 2023 World Cup looming.

Stokes took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and typed 'LOL', resembling his teammate Moeen Ali's response when the England Test captain asked him to play in the 2023 Ashes series.

The 32-year-old called time on his ODI career in July 2022, citing the 'unsustainable schedule' of international cricket. The seam-bowling all-rounder played his final 50-over game against South Africa at Chester-le-Street and managed only five runs before Aiden Markram dismissed him. Overall, he played only 105 ODIs before quitting ODI cricket.

Expand Tweet

However, the England Cricket Board (ECB) included him in the squad for the upcoming four-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on September 8th in Cardiff. The Englishmen will feature in four T20Is preceding the 50-over games.

With Stokes playing a significant role in England's 2019 World Cup victory, the think tank will hope the all-rounder's comeback can help them to defend their crown.

"I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back" - Luke Wright on Ben Stokes

Luke Wright. (Image Credits: Twitter)

England's chief selector for the men's team Luke Wright trusts that Ben Stokes' inclusion will only boost their chances of defending the crown. Explaining the inclusions of Gus Atkinson, John Turner, and Josh Tongue, he said (as quoted by ecb.co.uk):

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again. We're also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes. Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world."

Expand Tweet

The England Test captain finished the 2019 World Cup with 465 runs in 11 matches at 66.43, including an unbeaten 84 in the final against New Zealand at Lord's. He also picked up seven wickets at 35.14.