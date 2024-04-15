"Lone warrior" - Fans laud Rohit Sharma for his unbeaten century in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Fans praised star Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma for scoring a fabulous century during his team's IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 15.

The 36-year-old, who opened the innings for his side, remained at the crease throughout the second innings. Unfortunately, he couldn't finish the game as he did not get enough support at the other end.

The Indian captain amassed 105* off just 63 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 166.67. Rohit was the major contributor with the willow on an evening when the other batters couldn't make much of an impact for Mumbai while chasing 207 runs.

While wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan scored 23 runs off 15 balls, Tilak Varma amassed 31 runs off 20 balls. Although much was expected from No. 1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tim David and Romario Shepherd, all four of them failed to step up when needed the most.

Rohit Sharma's century wasn't enough to secure two points for the hosts as they fell short of the Chennai Super Kings' total by 20 runs. Eventually, the Mumbai Indians finished at 186-6 at the end of 20 overs.

Nevertheless, fans and pundits on 'X' (formerly Twitter) lauded Rohit Sharma for his valiant efforts despite the loss. Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X to the former Mumbai Indians skipper's century:

"Feel for Rohit. Carried his bat, scored a hundred but on losing side. Never gives up, keeps fighting, true champ," former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrote.

Expand Tweet

"LONE WARRIOR ROHIT SHARMA," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Is the over hyped Captain performing? Rohit is always performing," a fan asserted.

Expand Tweet

"I hope 2024 will be the year of Rohit Sharma," another fan exclaimed.

"Dream Comes True After 8 Years," a fan said.

"His efforts are wasted," a disappointed fan expressed.

"He is Mumbai Indians and Mumbai Indians is him...," another fan boldly proclaimed.

Tough challenges await the inconsistent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

After a hat-trick of losses in the first three games of the 2024 IPL, things appeared to be falling in place for Hardik Pandya's men when they registered successive home victories - against the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But Sunday's loss against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai once again exposed both the batting and bowling concerns of Mumbai.

It is going to be a tough challenge for the five-time IPL winners, who, in the four consecutive home matches they played, managed two wins and two losses. Next up, they will be facing the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on the road.