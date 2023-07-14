"Longer time he spends in the middle the better the chances of him scoring the runs" - Pragyan Ojha on Virat Kohli scoring big on Day 3

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that star batter Virat Kohli must ensure he bats for an extended period on Day 3 to score his second Test century of the year. At the close of play on Day 2 of the 1st Test between the two sides, the former skipper was unbeaten on 36 from 96 deliveries, with just one boundary to his name.

Despite the slow scoring rate, India remains in complete control of the match, thanks to a spectacular bowling performance on Day 1, dismissing the hosts for 150.

The Asian giants followed the clinical display with an equally impressive opening partnership between openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who added 229 for the first wicket. Following that, India lost a couple of quick wickets, but Kohli and Jaiswal ensured there was no further damage, helping India close the day on 312/2 in 113 overs.

However, Ojha felt that the wicket wasn't as conducive to run scoring, particularly to the incoming batters.

Speaking to Jio Cinemas ahead of Day 3, Ojha said:

"When we talk about the wicket, it’s very tricky and not that easy for a batter to come and get those runs. We saw initially, Virat was trying to settle down. So, I think the longer time he spends in the middle the better the chances of him scoring the runs."

Considering the dominant position that Team India finds itself in, the 35-year-old felt that Kohli should take his time and bat for long periods to record his 29th Test century.

"The best thing is India has all the time in the world for them to give that little bit of a cushion where Virat can go out and look for that three-figure mark," added Ojha.

Ojha also praised 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal for his incredible debut century and felt that the youngster could look to put his foot on the accelerator on Day 3.

"Day 2 was out and out Yashasvi’s day, the way he batted and got his maiden Test 100. On Day 3, it’ll be very crucial how he starts because it is not easy for a batter on this kind of a tricky track to come on and take on the bowlers. So, as he gets his eyes in, I am pretty sure that he will look to dominate a few bowlers and raise the scoring rate," said Ojha.

The Mumbai batter broke numerous other records during his blistering knock, which included becoming the third Indian batter to score a century on debut against the West Indies.

Jaiswal was also the seventh Indian batter, and the first since Suresh Raina in 2010, to score a century on his Test debut in an away game. The dashing opener will resume his innings on 143 and could become the eighth batter, and the first from India, to score a double ton on his Test debut.

"They have to remember it may rain" - Pragyan Ojha

Jaiswal will look to increase India's scoring rate on Day 3

Pragyan Ojha cautioned India against the potential threat of rain, considering the first Test being played in a coastal area at Dominica.

Despite being in an utterly dominating position, India have scored at only 2.76 runs per over. With a potential declaration on the cards at some stage on Day 3, the former skipper wanted the visitors to factor in the weather conditions.

"Because they are playing in a coastal area, they have to remember it may rain. And when it rains, they must be prepared for it. If overs are lost due to rain, then I think India needs to plan accordingly. I feel somewhere around 300-320 will be a good score where they can put pressure back on West Indies," said Ojha.

India already have a lead of 162 in their first innings and could look to increase their scoring rate to give themselves at least two full days to bowl out the hosts.

The Asian giants have not lost a single Test against West Indies, home or away, in 21 years, with their last defeat coming in the final Test of the 2002 tour of the Caribbean.