"Look at the Australia series that India won" - Former India stumper reflects on key takeaway for visitors from ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta reckons that the contribution of India's lower order will be a crucial aspect in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. India suffered shocking batting collapses in both innings of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds, which they ended up losing by five wickets.

Set to chase 371 on Day 5 of the Test on Tuesday, June 24, England got over the line in 82 overs as Ben Duckett top-scored with 149, while Zak Crawley (65) and Joe Root (53*) contributed crucial half-centuries. India had their moments in the game, but suffered two shocking batting collapses. They lost 7-41 in the first innings and 6-31 in the second.

In a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Dasgupta pointed out to the crucial role played by the lower order during India's 2022 tour of England as well as their famous 2020-21 triumph in Australia. He commented:

"The last 5-6 wickets haven't contributed. If you look at the last series in England [2021-22], just imagine the kind of contributions we got from Mohammad Shami even Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur. They were very important contributions. Look at the Australia series that India won and the contribution from numbers 6-7 onwards. Going forward, I think it's a very important aspect of this series."

Thakur scored fifties in both innings of The Oval Test in 2021. He also contributed 67 in the Brisbane Test in 2021. Further, Shami and Bumrah featured in a game-defining stand of 89* at Lord's during the 2021-22 series.

Dasgupta disagreed with the observation that the result of the Test would have been different had India added another 30-runs in their second innings. He, however, admitted that the visitors could have put England under a little more pressure. The 48-year-old stated:

"I think another 50-70 runs in the first innings would have made a difference. In the second innings, England would have gone for the run chase any which way. Had Rishabh [Pant] batted for another 10-odd overs, there would have been more runs and the pressure would have been a little more to score a little more briskly. [However] after that first wicket partnership, they were comfortably placed in terms of the asking rate."

England began Day 5 of the Leeds Test at 21-0 after six overs. Duckett and Crawley added 188 for the opening wicket. India did end up claiming five wickets, but the hosts still eased to victory.

How Team India lost the plot in Leeds

Sent into bat by Ben Stokes in the Leeds Test, India went to stumps on Day 1 at 359-3. They reached 430-3 on Day 2, but then lost seven wickets for 41 runs to crumble to 471 all-out.

After gaining a slender first innings lead of six runs, India again found themselves in a comfortable position at 333-4 in the second essay. However, they collapsed again and ended up losing six wickets for the addition of 31 runs.

