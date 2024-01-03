"Look towards the Australian dressing room if you want to know what is called domination" - Anjum Chopra on Australia's 3-0 win in ODI series vs India

Anjum Chopra has highlighted that Australia's 3-0 win in the ODI series against India was a reflection of their dominance over the years.

The Aussie women beat the Women in Blue by a massive margin of 190 runs in the third ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 2. The visitors previously registered a six-wicket win in the first game and a narrow three-run victory in the second match at the same venue.

In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Australia continued their dominant run against India. She elaborated (0:01):

"Look towards the Australian dressing room if you want to know what is called domination. India and Australia might have played nine series but Australia haven't lost even one series, and they have won very convincingly as well, just like the Alyssa Healy-led Australian team won another series in India with a 3-0 clean sweep."

However, the former Indian captain feels the hosts had a few positive moments in the series, which should hold them in good stead going forward.

"As many times you might look back and see how many opportunities we had to dominate, you will see very small, small moments after the Test match India won. However, those little moments are enough to raise expectations."

Chopra noted that Harmanpreet Kaur mentioning at the toss that they would become the No. 1 team one day is a great expectation. She added that a path will keep getting created by taking such small steps, highlighting that at least the target is clear.

"After the 4th or 5th over, I felt Australia would reach 300 for sure" - Anjum Chopra on the visitors' dominant batting

Phoebe Litchfield (right) and Alyssa Healy added 189 runs for the opening wicket. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Australia's batting in the third ODI, Anjum Chopra praised Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy for laying the foundation for a massive total. She stated (1:30):

"See the improvement in Australia's batting as they came into the third match. Alyssa Healy, who was having a slightly lean run, also came in form. Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy strung together a chanceless 189-run opening partnership. After the 4th or 5th over, I felt Australia would reach 300 for sure."

Speaking about India's chase, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that their batters were found wanting. She said:

"The target was huge. The question was whether we would get to see a better batting performance from India but we didn't get to see that. We didn't get an opening partnership and the small, small expectations were from the middle order."

Chopra added that India's batting was expected to flounder once Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh failed with the bat.

"However, when Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues also got out and we didn't get to see too many hints in the third match of the 96 runs Richa Ghosh scored in the second match, it seemed like the batting would collapse very soon and that's how the game went."

Smriti Mandhana top-scored for India with a run-a-ball 29. Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who scored 25 runs apiece, were the only other Indian batters to reach the 20-run mark.

Australia put up 338/7 in their 50 overs, batting first. India were bundled out for 148 in 32.4 overs in the second inning.

