"Looked very clinical from the word go" - Fans hail Dhruv Jurel after promising knock on debut in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Team India debutant Dhruv Jurel had a solid first outing in international cricket with a crucial 46-run knock in the first innings of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday, February 16. The wicket-keeper batter had come into bat at No. 8 following Kuldeep Yadav's dismissal early into Day 2, and played a huge role in Team India posting a mammoth total.

Jurel had his fair share of luck after being dropped twice over the course of his innings, but looked in command throughout in general. He shared an important partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket that helped India edge past the 400-run mark for the innings.

The debutant had to wait for a while to get off the mark, but once he did, the runs kept flowing as he rotated strike as well as hit the odd boundary. He settled into his innings with an excellent ramp shot off Mark Wood, to get things rolling.

Jurel's knock came to an end in the 124th over as he tried to cut Rehan Ahmed through the off side, only resulting in an outside edge which Foakes claimed brilliantly behind the stumps.

Fans on social media were pleased with the debutant's batting display, which gives him an early advantage over KS Bharat, at least in one department. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jurel's knock comes in handy as Team India edge closer to the 450-run mark

Team India had a horrid start to Day 2 after losing both Kuldeep Yadav and centurion Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession in the opening stages itself. England were looking to bowl out India for a total below 400, but Jurel and Ashwin stepped up with the resistance through their 77-run stand.

As of writing, India's last wicket pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are still hanging on, as the score reads 436-9 after 129 overs, midway through the second session on Day 2.

After having won the fans over with his batting, Jurel will have to be equally proficient with the gloves to cement his position as the first-choice wicket-keeper for the time being. He comes into his debut with limited first-class experience, but has a huge opportunity on his hands.

How many runs will Team India score in the first innings in Rajkot? Let us know what you think.

