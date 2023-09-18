"Looking forward to being back in India" - Harry Brook reacts after being named in England's World Cup squad

England have included Harry Brook in their final 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India, starting next month.

Brook was originally not named in the provisional squad. However, an untimely injury to Jason Roy, which saw him miss the four-match series against New Zealand, paved the way for the young batter's inclusion.

Brook took to X to express his delight at being picked for the World Cup.

"Delighted to be picked in the World Cup squad, looking forward to being back in India! @englandcricket," Harry Brook wrote.

Brook had an ordinary outing in the recently concluded series against New Zealand, making scores of 25, 2, and 10. However, his growing reputation as a destructive white-ball batter forced selectors to draft him into the squad.

Although he is yet to play an international game in India, the 25-year-old was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in IPL 2023. He had a dismal campaign, barring the hundred he smashed against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Overall, he scored 190 runs from 11 matches at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 123.38.

"Gives us that cover from No.1 to No.6" - Luke Wright on Harry Brook's selection ahead of Jason Roy

England's chairman of selectors Luke Wright recently explained the rationale behind picking Harry Brook in place of Jason Roy for the ODI World Cup.

The former all-rounder stated that Brook can bat anywhere from No. 1 to No. 6, which adds depth to the side.

Wright was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard:

“We realised things had slightly changed and Dawid would be the one opening the batting with Jonny in the World Cup. Then really it was a case of the spare batter and what did that look like? From Jason’s point of view, he probably only covers us for an opener. Harry gives us that cover from No.1 to No.6."

