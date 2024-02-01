"Looking forward to getting back into it" - Ben Stokes hints at bowling full tilt soon

England captain Ben Stokes has revealed that he will not bowl in the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam, but is slowly getting back into rhythm.

Stokes hasn't bowled in professional cricket since the 2023 Ashes series at home due to his troublesome knee. The Durham all-rounder underwent knee surgery before heading to India for the five-Test series.

Speaking at a presser, the star cricketer stated that he would begin "low-impact bowling" in the nets and gradually build from there. The 32-year-old was quoted as saying by The Telegraph:

"You will see me bowl tomorrow. I did say that this trip is a back to bowling programme for me. You have seen me do a lot of running and that has been part of it. Tomorrow is just the start of low-impact bowling, get the rest of my body going again and just gradually keep building that up. I won’t be bowling in the game. It is a lot easier [not bowling]. But I am looking forward to getting back into it."

England opting for three spinners and a lone seamer in Mark Wood was considered a risky move ahead of the first Test. However, the tourists eked out a 28-run win within four days.

"I’m just trying to keep on top of it" - Ben Stokes on his fitness

England practice session. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stokes also believes that the run-out of Ravindra Jadeja in the fourth innings in Hyderabad wouldn't have been possible before his knee surgery.

"I honestly don’t think so. I think I would have been thinking about my movements, whereas then I didn’t have to. I’m not rehabbing for the sake of it. I’m just trying to keep on top of it and everything is ok," he said.

The loss in Hyderabad was also India's first at the venue. The second Test begins on Friday, February 2.

