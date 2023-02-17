"Looking like he’s a yard behind the ball to me" - Allan Border unconvinced by David Warner's form ahead of Ashes series

Former Australian captain Allan Border has called for the selectors to take a call on David Warner ahead of the Ashes this June. Border's statement comes after the left-hander's failure in the second Test in Delhi against India.

Warner fell cheaply yet again as he perished for 15 on Day 1 of the second Test (February 17), edging one off Mohammed Shami behind the stumps. He started the series with ten runs in the first Test in Nagpur.

Speaking to Fox Cricket on Friday, Border opined that David Warner has looked behind on the ball throughout and that batters have to keep re-inventing themselves. He said:

"You’ve still got to produce, even though he’s built up a lot of coupons. All the talk would’ve been about how he copes with the spin bowlers in India. Everyone is vulnerable. You've got to keep producing. It’s just looking like he’s a yard behind the ball to me."

The 156-Test veteran recalled the left-hander's poor showing during the tour of England in 2019 and feels it's best to move on from Warner ahead of the upcoming Ashes series. He explained:

"If you walk out in the second innings and get rolled and lose the Test match, all of a sudden the selectors think: 'We might have to start planning for the future a bit more.' And given his last Tour of England was a horror, they might be thinking, 'This is the time.'"

David Warner has the worst average (21.72) amongst the openers batting on Indian soil in ten innings. He will now be under pressure to deliver for the rest of the series.

"Every time his back is against the wall, he produces something" - Usman Khawaja on David Warner

Following his 81-run knock on day one in Delhi, Usman Khawaja felt his opening partner has produced his best when his back is against the wall. Speaking at a press conference, the veteran said:

"Three innings is not enough for me. I think there's still a long way to go in this Test series. I'm looking forward to what may happen. Dave has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall, he produces something. So we'll see."

Australia were bowled out for 263 in the first innings, with India trailing by 242 runs at the end of the day's play.

