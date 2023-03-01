"Looks like Murphy has found his bunny already" - Twitterati reacts after Kohli loses his wicket to the off-spinner again in 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 22 runs toward the end of the first session of the third Test against Australia on Wednesday, March 1. The former skipper looked relatively settled on a tough surface in Indore but was trapped LBW by Todd Murphy to end his stay at the crease.
Kohli walked into bat in a precarious situation, with the scoreboard reading 34-2 in the eighth over. He held one end as wickets continued to tumble courtesy of poor shot selection and brilliance by the Australian spinners. India soon found themselves stuttering at 45-5 inside the first hour of play.
The ace batter, who has had issues with spin bowling of late, was defiant in his defense and found a way to keep the scoreboard ticking as well. However, the innings came to an abrupt end after he chose to play a nonchalant flick off the front foot against Todd Murphy, who came up around the wicket.
The ball turned enough to evade the bat and hit the pad. He unsuccessfully claimed a review and walked back as the team's highest scorer.
Kohli has now lost his wicket to Todd Murphy on three occasions now. Barring the first innings of the second Test, where he was controversially dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann, the former skipper has been dismissed by the young off-spinner in the series so far.
Twitter praised the ace batter's approach on a difficult surface but expressed their frustration over a similar mode of dismissal. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform.
Team India tottering at 84-7 after Kohli's dismissal
The Men in Blue's misery continued as Australia struck at regular intervals to have a landmark session. Following Kohli's wicket, India were struggling at 70-6, the score worsening to 80-7 after KS Bharat departed after four overs.
All-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel currently occupy the crease and got through till lunch with the score reading 84-7 after 26 overs of play.
How many runs will Team India score in the first innings at Indore? Let us know what you think.
Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news