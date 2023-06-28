Lord's weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of the 2nd ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

After a cracking contest in the first Test, England and Australia will lock horns in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, starting on Wednesday, July 28. Much to the delight of fans, there is no rain in the weather forecast for Day 1.

The Aussies showed nerve of steel to snatch the first Test from the jaws of defeat in the dying moments of Day 5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Skipper Pat Cummins played a match-winning knock to propel his side to a historic two-wicket win.

The victory will give Australia some much-needed confidence as they continue their hunt for winning their maiden Ashes series on England soil since 2001.

England, on the other hand, were made to pay the price in the first Test for playing an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket. However, skipper Ben Stokes insisted that they won't change their template, irrespective of the results.

The hosts have made one change to their playing XI, fielding an all-seam bowling attack with Lord's likely to produce a green top. They included Josh Tongue in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali, who suffered an injury in the last Test. Tongue, who was picked ahead of Mark Wood, impressed on his debut, picking up a five-wicket haul against Ireland.

All in all, another cracking contest beckons fans as both teams will look to emerge as winners at the end of the fifth day.

London weather forecast - Lord's weather report on Day 1 - No rain predicted

The players from both England and Australia will be greeted with heavy clouds and overcast conditions when they take the field on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. However, there is no chance of precipitation in the forecast and a full 90 overs of play is expected.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius and will be chilly throughout the day.

