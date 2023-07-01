Lord's weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of the 2nd ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

Australia are well-placed at 130/2 in the second innings with a 221-run lead in the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's in London. However, fans' hope might be dented by a few spells of showers on Saturday, July 1.

A significant amount of play was lost to rain on Day 3 but the weather improved massively on the penultimate day of the contest. Most of the day will see clear skies, according to the forecast, which will delight players from both camps.

The third day's play witnessed a shift in momentum as Australia took control of the game. England were placed at 188/1 in reply to the visitors' 416 but lost the plot as the Aussie pace attack unleashed a barrage of bouncers to the English batters.

The hosts were skittled out for 325 with Mitchell Starc accounting for three wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head picked up two wickets apiece.

Australia took a commanding position with another 50-plus run partnership for the opening wicket. David Warner and Usman Khawaja added 63 runs for the first wicket before Josh Tongue dismissed the former. Marnus Labuschagne once again failed to convert the start before Khawaja and Steve Smith consolidated at 130/2 before the rain arrived to halt play.

The drizzle only got heavier and with fading light, the umpires called off the day's play with Australia well-placed with a significant lead and eight wickets to play at Lord's.

London weather forecast - Lord's weather report on Day 4 - Little rain predicted

The start of the day's play at Lord's might get delayed as there are heavy showers in the forecast at 9.00 am UK time. The rain is expected to slow down before making another appearance at noon. There is no chance of precipitation after that and the umpires might extend the day's play to make up for the overs lost.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius and will be chilly throughout the day.

