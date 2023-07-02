Lord's weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of the 2nd ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

Another cracking day of cricket beckons fans as England need 257 runs with six wickets in hand on Day 5 at Lord's to level the ongoing Ashes series. Fans will be delighted as there is no chance of showers in the forecast throughout the day in London.

The penultimate day began with the Aussies placed comfortably on top. However, the hosts made their way back into the contest by using the same ploy that Australia used against them. The likes of Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and Josh Tongue used the short-pitched deliveries to perfection to bowl out the visitors for 279, thus setting up a 371-run target for themselves to crawl back in the series.

England were rocked early on in their innings, with Mitchell Starc wreaking havoc with the new ball. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins also joined the act and reduced the home side to 45/4.

With England staring at a heavy defeat, skipper Ben Stokes joined hands with Ben Duckett to stage a rescue act. Duckett, who missed out on a century by just two runs in the first innings, looked good for his half-century in the second.

However, Duckett can deem himself lucky as a controversial decision went in his favor. Mitchell Starc took a fine catch at a fine leg at the fag end of Day 4 but the third umpire ruled it as not out because he felt that the ball touched the ground.

England went to stumps at 114/4 with still 257 runs needed on the final day to win the Test match at Lord's.

London weather forecast - Lord's weather report on Day 5 - Rain predicted

The fourth day witnessed full action despite chances of a few spells of showers. It is likely to remain the same on the final day as well with no rain in the forecast throughout the day at Lord's. As a result, a full day of action is expected and a result can be ascertained in the Test match.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 23 and 18 degrees Celsius and will be chilly throughout the day.

