“LSG blood” – Fans react as Ravi Bishnoi becomes new ICC’s World No.1 T20I bowler

Ravi Bishnoi has become the new World No.1 T20I bowler as per the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The development comes days after the leg-spinner finished as the leading wicket-taker in the five-match home T20I series against Australia.

Bishnoi scalped nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 8.20, as the Men in Blue won the series 4-1. It is worth noting that Bishnoi picked up wickets in the first over of four T20Is.

Overall, Bishnoi has claimed 34 wickets in 21 T20Is at an economy of 17.38. Surprisingly, he hasn’t been given a consistent run, playing 13 out of 21 wins this year. He played just 10 out of 40 T20Is last year as well.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Ravi Bishnoi claiming the No.1 T20I ranking among bowlers by ICC. One fan wrote:

"LSG blood."

Here are some more reactions:

Ravi Bishnoi will next be in action during the three-match T20I series in South Africa, which starts in Durban on December 10. He will look to prove his mettle away from home heading into the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in June next year.

Ravi Bishnoi retained by LSG ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Ravi Bishnoi has been retained by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The decision came after he picked up 16 wickets in 15 games at an economy rate of 7.74 last season.

Apart from Bishnoi, the Lucknow-based franchise retained 17 players and purchased Devdutt Padikkal in the trade window. They have ₹13.15 crore in their kitty for the upcoming auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

Retained Players: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, and Yudhvir Charak.

Released Players: Arpit Guleria, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Karan Sharma, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shegde, and Swapnil Singh.