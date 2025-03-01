Lungi Ngidi takes a stunning catch to dismiss Jamie Overton in ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Lungi Ngidi pulled off a blinder to dismiss Jamie Overton in the 2025 Champions Trophy Group B clash between South Africa and England in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. As a result, Overton perished for just 11 runs off 20 balls, leaving England reeling at 129/7.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 26th over of England’s innings. Kagiso Rabada bowled a length ball outside off and Overton whipped it towards the leg side but failed to connect it properly. The ball went up in the air towards mid-on and Ngidi ran backward to complete a stunning catch, leaving everyone in awe. The pacer stretched his left hand to grab the ball in the air before falling to the ground, ensuring the ball didn’t come out of his hands.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

At the time of writing, England were 145/7 after 28 overs, with skipper Buttler and Jofra Archer at the crease. Marco Jansen has been the leading wicket-taker with three scalps. He also took a brilliant catch to dismiss Harry Brook. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj also bagged a couple of wickets.

South Africa aim for a place in semifinals, England eliminated from 2025 Champions Trophy

South Africa are eyeing a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy while England have already been eliminated from the race to the last four. The Proteas have equal points with Afghanistan but a better net run rate. They beat Afghanistan by 107 runs and their second game against Australia was washed out due to rain. A victory against England would ensure they get to five points.

Ad

On the other hand, England have crashed out of the last four after losing consecutive games against Australia and Afghanistan. Jos Buttler has announced his retirement as captain and is leading the English team for the one last time.

It’s worth mentioning that Australia have already qualified for the semifinals from Group B. Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have booked their spots in the last four from the other group.

Follow the ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news