"Nathan Lyon doesn't need a lot of variations" - Michael Hussey 

Former Aussie batter Michael Hussey believes off-spinner Nathan Lyon doesn't need a lot of variation in his bowling. He credited Lyon for spinning the ball hard and pitching it in the right areas consistently.

Notably on Saturday, Kevin Pietersen, in a strongly-worded Tweet, called Lyon an "off-spinner with zero variations." However, Mike Hussey has backed Lyon, who recently went past the 400-wicket mark in Tests.

34-year old Lyon has looked dangerous in the ongoing Adelaide Test encounter. According to Hussey, Lyon has looked relaxed since breaking the 400-wicket barrier and is now bowling beautifully. While speaking on Cricbuzz Live, the 46-year old said:

"Lyon doesn't need a lot of variations. He just keep spinning the ball hard and getting it in that right area and the pitch is doing enough for him. There's enough turn and bounce and there's enough natural variation for him to be in the game. He's looked dangerous throughout the Test match."

"He gets a lot of overspin on the ball as well and gets a lot of drops, so it's hard to get to the pitch of the ball. Lyon has been relaxed since breaking throught that 400 wicket barrier and now he's bowling beautifully," he added.

Though he hasn't picked up any wicket in the ongoing second innings, the wily off-spinner picked up three in the first innings to bowl out the tourists for 236 on day three.

"I do think that England will fight" - Mike Hussey believes the visitors won't give it away on Day 5

Australia v England - 2nd Test: Day 4

Hussey, who has more than 19,000 international runs to his name, hopes for England to put up a fight on day five of the second Test at Adelaide Oval.

While terming the visitors as a proud country with a proud pack of players, Hussey feels England won't give it away. However, the former Aussie batter also believes that Australia will win the Test after the first session on day five.

"I'm not sure the match will be going to go all the way to underlights. But I do think that England will fight. They won't just give it away. There are a proud country, a proud team and proud players. There are some players playing for their career. So that might into it as well. So I think they'll fight hard. But I think Australia will get the job done maybe after the first break," Hussey concluded.

The hosts are on the verge of clinching the Adelaide Test as they have to to pick up just six wickets on the last day of the Test. With England still requiring 386 runs to win, they need a miracle from their experienced campaigners Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

After stumps on day four, England's score read 82/4.

