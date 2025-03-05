Virat Kohli came up with a hilarious reaction to Hardik Pandya's attempt to finish the game with a six in the first Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Chasing 265 runs to win, India had a difficult start, losing both openers inside the first powerplay. However, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer bailed out the Men in Blue with a timely partnership. Just when it looked like India would cruise home comfortably, Australia pegged them back with Iyer's wicket.

Kohli then joined hands with Axar Patel, but the latter gave away his wicket after getting set. The former also walked back a few overs later after scoring 84 off 98 deliveries. Just when it looked like the pressure was mounting on the Indian batters, Hardik Pandya broke free with three sixes and a boundary.

With six runs needed to win, Hardik tried to hit Nathan Ellis over the bowler's head but found Glenn Maxwell at the long-on boundary.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared some footage of the dressing room as India got to the target with a six from KL Rahul. Soon after Hardik Pandya got out, Kohli came up with a priceless reaction, saying:

"Maarne bass chakke hi jaa raha hai who (All he is trying to hit a six)."

The dressing room also went ballistic after Rahul hit the winning runs. The video captured the true emotions of the Indian players, who were later seen exchanging pleasantries with the opposition players.

Watch the clip here:

"Hardik’s shots at the end were crucial" - Rohit Sharma praises India all-rounder after crucial knock

A fit Hardik Pandya has proved many times that he can turn the game on its head single-handedly. However, he has had injury setbacks every time his career seemed to take off.

The Baroda all-rounder played an important role in the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Hardik once again proved in the semifinal against Australia why he is such a crucial player.

India skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Hardik Pandya for his batting efforts at the post-match presentation ceremony. He said via The Indian Express:

"Yes, he’s (Virat) done it for us for many years. We were calm during our batting innings. We wanted that big partnership, which Shreyas and Virat provided, along with smaller partnerships between Axar, Virat, KL, and Virat. And then Hardik’s shots at the end were crucial."

Hardik will be next seen in action when India play the final on Sunday, March 9, against the winner of the second semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa.

