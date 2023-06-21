“Mad how things go around” - Ben Stokes recalls Headingley 2019 after dropping Nathan Lyon at Edgbaston 

England captain Ben Stokes reflected that it’s ‘mad how things go around’ after dropping a tough catch of Nathan Lyon on Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test on Tuesday (June 20). The reprieve hurt England, as Lyon remained unbeaten on 16 and helped the visitors register a thrilling two-wicket win, chasing 281.

Back in 2019, the shoe was on the other foot. In the Ashes Test at Headingley, Lyon missed a simple run-out of Jack Leach, which would have ensured victory for Australia. The visitors had to pay heavily for the miss, as Stokes played an epic knock to lift England to victory by one wicket.

On Tuesday, Lyon was batting on 2 when he pulled a delivery from Stuart Broad. Stokes, at square leg, leapt and tried to take a one-handed catch, with the ball going over his head. However, his brilliant effort went in vain, as the England captain could not complete the catch.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Stokes recalled how his and Lyon’s roles were reversed from four years ago. At the post-match press conference, the England captain said:

“Who knows, if I did take that catch, we could have got Josh (Hazlewood) out first ball, and, then, we win the game. But Josh could have come in, (and) they still could have knocked the runs off. You just never know.

“It’s amazing. It’s sort of going back to Headingley with Gaz (Lyon) dropping the ball over the stumps. It’s amazing how the world comes around. Isn’t it? You know, I drop that catch, and, then, he’s not out at the end, being there as the winning team - being out there as a not-out batsman for Australia. It’s mad how things go around like that,” he added.

England were bowled out for 67 in the first innings of the Headingley Test in 2019. However, Stokes (135*) played one of the greatest Test knocks to lift the hosts to an unforgettable win.

In the Edgbaston Test that ended on Tuesday, Pat Cummins (44*) and Lyon added an unbroken 55 runs for the ninth wicket to guide Australia to a famous triumph.

“I just didn’t pick it up, to be honest” - Stokes on dropping Lyon

Elaborating about the dropped catch of Lyon, Stokes said that he did not pick up the ball clearly and initially thought that it was coming at a comfortable height to him. The England captain explained:

“Just reliving in my head now; it was in my hand, just didn’t manage to stick. I just didn’t pick it up, to be honest. It’s quite a hard seeing ground when it first comes off the bat, especially square of the wicket.

"So, didn’t quite gauge where it was going initially. And then I thought it was actually going to be here (indicating chest height) to start, but then realized it was going over my head. One of those shoulda, woulda, coulda moments. Would have been a good catch, wouldn’t it?” he concluded.

While Cummins and Lyon took Australia past the finish line, opener Usman Khawaja set up the win and was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his 141 and 65.

