"Made the mistake of going too hard, too early" - Parthiv Patel on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's dismissals in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash

Parthiv Patel recently reacted to Team India batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's early dismissals in the side's 2023 World Cup match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

Kishan got an opportunity to open their innings in the absence of Shubman Gill who is recovering from dengue. However, he failed to make it count, bagging a golden duck. Iyer also departed without troubling the scores, perishing while attempting an ambitious drive.

Patel opined that both youngsters should have taken some time before unleashing their shots on a tough pitch. Speaking in a video shared by Cricbuzz on YouTube, he explained (10:22):

"When you are playing on a pitch like this, you need to spend a bit of time. It is not easy to just go out there and play your shots. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer made the mistake of going too hard, too early. However, it was important to get a good start, and runs could have been scored quickly in the first 10 overs. That must have played in their minds. They will learn from this."

The Men in Blue found themselves in a precarious situation while chasing a 200-run target, reeling at 2/3. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli rescued the team, scoring 97* and 85, respectively. Rohit Sharma and company ultimately secured a six-wicket victory to begin their World Cup journey.

"He spends a lot of time with the data guys" - Zaheer Khan on Team India captain Rohit Sharma

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan was mighty impressed with Rohit Sharma's leadership in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia.

He revealed that Sharma enjoys having discussions about cricket and also works very closely with analysts. Speaking about the seasoned campaigner's approach as the skipper, Khan said (15:33):

"You got to understand what is required and how you are going to build more pressure. Rohit Sharma has been doing that for a while now. He has got a good understanding of the game tactically. He spends a lot of time with the data guys. He loves having cricketing conversations. So, when you are at practice and your own practice is done, you end up having cricketing conversations. Through that, you get to understand what others are thinking and how they are seeing the game."

"You are able to communicate roles, awareness, and execution of plans. Rohit is someone who has been very, very good with all that. It comes naturally to him. It was great to see him putting pressure in a very nice and casual way on the bowlers," he added.

India will next be seen in action on Wednesday, October 11, when they take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.