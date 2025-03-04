"Magic potion is he’s not played much cricket” - Former cricketer’s huge statement on Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 CT semifinal

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Varun Chakaravarthy's magic stems from his lack of playing much cricket at the international level and batters subsequently struggling to read his variations out the hand. Playing in only his second ODI, Varun produced a match-winning spell of 5 for 42 in 10 overs in India's final Group A clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Dubai.

The 33-year-old has made a remarkable comeback to the Indian side after a sub-par beginning to his international career in 2021. Varun has become India's go-to bowler in T20Is from the end of last year to now, picking up an incredible 31 wickets in 12 matches in this stretch.

Talking about Varun's heroics in a conversation with India Today, Harbhajan said:

"See, the magic portion is he's not played much cricket. That is number one. People don't know much about him, what he brings onto the table, and his arm speed is quite fast, and people are not watching his hand, which way the ball is spinning. People are trying to read him after pitching the ball, which is a very difficult thing."

He added:

"For any batter to do that, you have to see the hand, how the spinners are bowling, and what variation it is coming towards you, rather than picking, picking it up from the length. So that's where, you know, the New Zealanders have made that mistake, not looking at his hand. And he's one of those bowlers, full of confidence, and he took a lot of wickets against England."

Varun's figures were the second-best by an Indian bowler in the Champions Trophy, behind only Ravindra Jadeja's 5 for 36 against the West Indies in 2013. India fed off his sensational spell to defend a modest total of 249 by 44 runs and finish atop Group A.

"Four spinners against Australia" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh advised Team India to continue playing with four specialist spinners in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4.

The all-round ability of Hardik Pandya aside, India went with two specialist pacers and three specialist spinners for their first two matches of the tournament against Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, they beefed up their spin-bowling arsenal with the inclusion of Varun Chakaravarthy in place of Harshit Rana.

"We have seen what spinners can do on this wicket. Four spinners against Australia. I definitely feel that this should be the team going forward. Whether Australia or South Africa come in the final, whatever team you meet in the final, or even if New Zealand come in the final, the same team should be carried forward and spinners will be key," said Harbhajan.

He added:

"People who play spin better and people who bowl well in terms of spin, will win most of their matches here on this ground. I think spinners will be key and India made the right choice by picking 4 spinners, and that should be the way forward,"

Skipper Rohit Sharma remained tight-lipped about India's bowling attack on the eve of the all-important semifinal clash against Australia. Yet, given the Aussie batters' lack of exposure to Varun's bowling, it would be no surprise if India continues with the four-pronged spin attack.

