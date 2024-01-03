"Maha fraud" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer’s silver duck in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Shreyas Iyer failed to deliver with the bat yet again, this time in the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. The middle-order batter departed for a silver duck, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne off Nandre Burger.

Iyer’s dismissal came during the penultimate over before Tea break. The left-arm pacer bowled a good-length ball towards the middle and off stumps. The right-hander looked to defend it from the crease but was opened up by the angle. The delivery nipped away slightly before taking a faint edge as the wicketkeeper completed an easy catch.

Iyer had also failed to deliver with the bat during the first Test against the Proteas, scoring 31 and six runs in his two innings. The visitors lost the opening Test by an inning and 32 runs to go 0-1 behind in the two-match series.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disappointed with Shreyas Iyer's failure with the bat.

"Shreyas Iyer maha (big) fraud man."

"Shreyas Iyer maha (big) fraud man."

Team India extending lead with Virat Kohli leading the proceedings

Team India dominated South Africa during the first two sessions of Day 1 of the second Test. The visitors bundled out the hosts for 55 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj registered career-best figures of 6/15, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece.

At the time of writing, India are 136/4 with Virat Kohli (42 runs off 48 balls) and KL Rahul (0 off 21 deliveries) at the crease. Rohit Sharma looked good for his 39 off 50 balls, while Shubman Gill chipped in 36 off 55.

Kagiso Rabada provided the first breakthrough for South Africa, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck, while Nandre Burger took the other three wickets.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

