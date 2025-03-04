KL Rahul looked frustrated after Virat Kohli’s failed attempt at hitting a boundary, which cost the latter his wicket at a crucial juncture in the game. India and Australia were locked up in a high-octane semi-final encounter in the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium.

Ad

Rahul, after taking time to settle on the field, had just got going, while Virat was closing in on a century, batting in his 80s. With India requiring almost the same number of runs as the remaining deliveries in the game, Rahul went for a magnificent six, setting the tone straight.

Just a couple of deliveries later, Kohli tried to attempt a similar shot, probably to cut short the target as much as possible, and also get closer to the three-figure mark. Zampa bowled a googly outside off, and Kohli lofted it.

Ad

Trending

The former Indian skipper failed to read the delivery well and ended up giving away his wicket as Ben Dwarshuis completed a fine catch. Reacting to the dismissal, KL Rahul seemingly asked Kohli why the latter went for that shot when he had been hitting finely.

After the wicket, before Virat Kohli started walking, Rahul looked at him and said:

“Mai maar raha tha na! (I was hitting it!)”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put up a crucial partnership to steer India’s chase

While Virat Kohli kept going with the bat, he lost two partners on the other end after forming formidable partnerships with them. After the Aussies broke the 91-run stand between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, they successfully managed to break the 44-run partnership between the stalwart and Axar Patel.

Not worried about the pressure, Kohli and Rahul stitched together another key partnership, scoring 47 runs off 46 deliveries. Hardik Pandya’s cameo changed the face of the game after Kohli’s dismissal, as India sealed their place in the final of the Champions Trophy to continue their hunt for a third title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback