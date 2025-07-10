"Makes a huge difference on decision making" - Sachin Tendulkar's big remark on Shubman Gill's captaincy amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reserved high praise for Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill amid the ongoing five-match away series against England. He noted that the 25-year-old has looked very calm and composed on the field in the early days of his stint.

Tendulkar also commented on Gill's superlative batting exploits in the series. He opined that a captain's own form plays a big role in his decision-making as a leader.

The former cricketer's comments came during a conversation with JioHotstar before the start of the third Test. The match kicked off at Lord's, London, on Thursday, July 10.

The 'Master Blaster' said:

"He (Shubman Gill) has been good. He is very calm and composed, and I strongly believe that how the rest of the 10 players react to what he is doing, whatever decisions he has taken, they have been measured decisions, well thought of. His batting is complementing that as well because if a captain is in good form, it makes a huge difference on decision making.

"You need to be in the right frame of mind to make those important calls. He has been batting brilliantly. Oppositions, normally, they look to find weak areas in your batting and technique. At this point of time, it's been remarkable. Whatever I have seen, it has been special," he added.

Shubman Gill has shown tremendous form in the ongoing series. The right-handed batter is currently the leading run-getter of the rubber, chalking up 585 runs across four innings.

He was the key architect in India's historic 336-run victory at Edgbaston, Birmingham, registering scores of 269 and 161. India claimed their maiden Test win at the venue to level the series 1-1. It was also their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs.

Meanwhile, before the start of play on Day 1, Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his portrait at the Lord's museum. The 52-year-old also rang the iconic bell outside the Bowler's Bar in the pavilion.

Shubman Gill and Co. make one change to their playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first at Lord's. It is worth noting that Shubman Gill has yet to win a toss in the series, with luck favoring his opposite number on all three occasions.

The visitors retained their winning combination, making just a single change. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test, came into the playing XI in place of Prasidh Krishna.

England also didn't tinker much with their lineup, with Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue being their only change. Archer is back in the English playing XI in Tests after four years.

