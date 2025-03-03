“Makes a lot more sense” - Former cricketer’s advice on India playing 11 vs Australia for 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that playing four spinners is the right approach for the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. Rohit Sharma named four spinners in the playing XI for the group stage match against New Zealand, with Varun Chakravarty replacing Harshit Rana in the winning combination.

The ploy had an instant impact as the mystery spinner picked up a five-wicket haul at the Dubai International Stadium to help India defeat New Zealand by 44 runs. The sublime display makes a serious case for Chakravarthy's inclusion in the playing XI for the upcoming semi-final, scheduled at the same venue.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya donned the role of the second seamer quite well, as India trapped the Blackcaps with 40 overs of bankable spin on a sluggish pitch while defending 250.

Manjrekar feels having four spinners makes more sense than having several frontline seam bowling options in such conditions.

"I would say that it is the right thing to do. It will be a toss-up between Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, and when you look at it Gautam Gambhir is one of those guys who goes slightly out of the box. I think four spinners against Australia on a pitch like this makes a lot more sense than two or three medium pacers," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Harshit Rana was rested for the clash against New Zealand, but Chakravarthy's impressive five-wicket haul now leads to a selection conundrum in the bowling department. The mystery spinner was a late inclusion in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad after impressing the team management in the white-ball series against England at home.

"Australia will also be counting the overs of spin" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Team India's four-spinner formula

The New Zealand batters had no reply to the relentless spin onslaught beginning in the first powerplay itself. Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya accounted for a combined eight overs only, with the rest being bowled by spinners in the innings.

The batters struggled to rotate the strike, leading to the required rate climbing up steadily. They also struggled to read the variations in particular and perished one after the other.

"We were thinking about how many overs of spin left, and Australia will also be counting the overs of spin. If India have 40 overs of spin, then that is just brilliant. Somehow they will have to make a dent in the batting order in the middle phase, and the spinners can take over," Manjrekar opined

The 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final encounter between India and Australia is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far, with the Men in Blue boasting three outright wins on the bounce.

