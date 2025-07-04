"Makes whacky decisions and is an injury waiting to happen" - Fans troll Ben Stokes for golden duck on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England captain Ben Stokes continued his forgettable outing on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston. The 34-year-old was dismissed for his first-ever golden duck in Tests by a brute from Mohammed Siraj.

Ad

Stokes made a questionable decision to bowl first on a flat Edgbaston track on Day 1 and paid a heavy price for it as India amassed 587 in their first innings. In response, England sank to 84/4 at the start of the second day when the skipper walked out to bat.

However, his first-ball duck dented England further, with his batting form coming under scrutiny. Stokes has averaged a dismal 26.56 in his last 16 Tests since the start of 2024.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X slammed the England captain for his decision at the toss, followed by another failure with the bat.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued to go at Stokes for his dismal outing thus far, with one saying:

"Ben Stokes must be dropped from the team. His captaincy and now his batting has already cost us this match. The Ashes is far too important to have a cavalier captain in charge who makes whacky decisions and is an injury waiting to happen."

Ad

"What does Ben Stokes actually offer with his batting or bowling these days?," tweeted a fan.

"The day will come soon where we discuss whether Stokes is good enough to bat at test level anymore," a fan said.

England in disarray with Ben Stokes' early departure

Team India has thoroughly outplayed England thus far in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston. After Ben Stokes asked India to bat first in a repeat of the first Test, the visitors have called all the shots.

Ad

Indian skipper Shubman Gill produced an innings for the ages with a masterful 269 off 387 deliveries. He received excellent support from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja, both falling short of three-figure scores by 13 and 11 runs, respectively.

After scoring a massive 587, the Indian bowlers breathed fire in the final hour on Day 2, reducing England to 77/3. The two wickets on the morning of Day 4 saw England lose half their side, with the deficit still over 500 runs.

Ad

The pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have taken all five wickets, with the former picking up the last three wickets after the latter's initial burst of two wickets.

As things stand, England are in the middle of a mini-recovery at 137/5 in 31 overs, with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith stitching a half-century sixth-wicket partnership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news