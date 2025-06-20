"Man in whites with a MRF bat coming at NO.4 never disappoints" - Fans hail Shubman Gill for sublime century on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill made a memorable start to his Test captaincy with the bat on Day 1 of the opening Test against England in Leeds on June 20. The 25-year-old scored his sixth Test century in his maiden red-ball outing as Indian captain, overcoming his demons away from home.

It was Gill's first Test ton in SENA countries as he reached the milestone with a brilliant cover drive off 140 deliveries. He also joined Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, and Vijay Hazare as the only Indian captains to score a century in their debut innings.

The stylish batter was appointed India's Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format last month. Coming in to bat at the fall of two quick wickets on 92, the skipper did not put a foot wrong from the word go.

Fans on X celebrated the new Indian Test captain for overcoming all odds and scoring a brilliant century with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising the Indian skipper for his brilliant knock, with one saying:

"Imagine the pressure on his head, whole country is trolling him just for the retirement of two liabilities for which he isn't even responsible.Answered all doubts with bat! We'll played gill."

"The man in whites with a MRF bat coming at NO.4 never disappoints," said a fan.

"Indian captain at no 4 scoring 100 in the first match ! We have seen this one!," a fan tweeted.

Shubman Gill's heroics spark India's domination on Day 1

Team India enjoyed a sensational start to their Test tour of England with a dominant batting performance on Day 1 of the opening Test. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first, following the trend at Leeds over the last few Tests.

However, the Indian batters did not put a foot wrong from the get-go, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul adding 91 for the first wicket. Despite losing two quick wickets before lunch to be reduced to 92/2, Gill and Jaiswal put on 129 for the third wicket to place India in a strong position.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant joined the party in the final session of the opening day, smashing a breathtaking half-century off 91 balls. Jaiswal started the fun with his magnificent 159-ball 101, with Gill and Pant finishing the day unbeaten on 127 and 65, respectively. India finished a spectacular first day of the series opener on 359/3 in 85 overs.

