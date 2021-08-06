Many think India are the favorites, but I'd have England as favorites: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes England have more chances of winning the ongoing Test series against India than the visitors.

In a Q & A session with fans on The Cricketer, former England captain Nasser Hussain was asked about his views on the ongoing India vs England Test series. While listing the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, he replied:

"Many think India are favorites – despite them losing to New Zealand at Southampton – but I think it will be a lot tighter than people think. England’s series record at home is fantastic."

Hussain highlighted that England have 'infinite' seam-bowling resources with the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson and Saqib Mahmood possessing the ability to trouble the opposition batsmen.

Have a question for Nasser? 🤔



💬 Leave a comment or drop us a message and we'll try and include it in the next mag 👍https://t.co/HhN3lt1KKa — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) August 6, 2021

Hussain also believes the English batters will perform well, although their techniques have come under the scanner.

"They seem to have infinite seam-bowling resources – Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood; and although techniques at the top of the order have been questioned, those of Joe Root, Stokes, Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope are sound," Nasser Hussain added.

India have a few selection issues: Nasser Hussain

Rishabh Pant

Nasser Hussain further shed some light on the selection problems that Team India could face in the five Tests against England. He opined that Shubman Gill's absence would impact the visitors' chances. Nasser Hussain was also unsure if Rishabh Pant could bat well at number six in English conditions.

"India have a few selection issues. Shubman Gill is out of the series. Can they afford to play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja? And how impactful will Rishabh Pant be at No.6 if the ball is moving about? So I’d have England as the favorites," Nasser Hussain said.

The first Test of the India vs England series is currently underway in Nottingham. India are 149/5 after 51 overs, still trailing by 34 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are batting in the middle. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee