“Many years of cricket are still left in him” – Reetinder Sodhi after Ravichandran Ashwin’s match-winning performance

Former India player Reetinder Singh Sodhi reckons Ravichandran Ashwin can continue to contribute to Team India for a few more years. The veteran called him a consistent, hardworking, and match-winning player for his all-around abilities with bat and ball.

The statement came after Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Match in the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur for his match-winning 42*. He also picked up six wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“R Ashwin is a cricketer whose forte is to fight and hard work is in his DNA. He has been the ultimate match-winner. As an all-rounder and a spinner, you’ve to give him full accolades. His consistency shows that many years of cricket are still left in him.”

Chasing 145, Ravichandran Ashwin shared an unbeaten 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (29*) after the visitors were tottering at 74-7. A three-wicket win helped Team India seal the series 2-0 and retain second place in the World Test Championship table.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer. The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer. https://t.co/TGBn29M7Cg

“He is an invaluable player” – Saba Karim on Ravichandran Ashwin

Former India selector Saba Karim also called Ravichandran Ashwin an invaluable player for his ability to contribute with the bat regardless of the conditions. He also labelled Ashwin a ‘great’ spinner for being the second-highest wicket-taker for India after spin legend Anil Kumble.

Karim said:

“He has earned huge respect for how he contributes with the bat. He always creates splendor with the bat in overseas and subcontinent conditions. He is an invaluable player. He is a great spinner and has picked up wickets in different conditions.”

Ashwin has scalped 449 wickets and amassed 3,043 runs in 88 Tests. He's the only India player with 400+ wickets and 3,000 runs, after legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo

- Kapil Dev

- Ravichandran Ashwin



That's it. That's the list #BANvIND India players with 400+ wickets and 3000+ runs in Tests:- Kapil Dev- Ravichandran AshwinThat's it. That's the list India players with 400+ wickets and 3000+ runs in Tests:- Kapil Dev- Ravichandran AshwinThat's it. That's the list 👏 #BANvIND https://t.co/2fXdtPB35Z

Ashwin will now look to continue his purple patch against Australia in the upcoming four Tests at home, which are scheduled to be played in February-March.

