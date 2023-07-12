“Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Strauss played their own version of Bazball” - Justin Langer compares ongoing Ashes to epic 2005 series

Former Australian opener and ex-coach Justin Langer has compared the ongoing Ashes series to the ones played in 2005 and 2019. According to Langer, Ashes 2023 has been similar to 2005 and 2019 in terms of intensity.

Although England ran them close, Australia won the first two Tests of the ongoing Ashes. The hosts, however, hit back by clinching the third Test at Headingley in Leeds by three wickets. The teams now have a short break before the fourth Test, which begins in Manchester on July 19.

In a column for The Telegraph, Langer reminisced about the 2005 Ashes while sharing his thoughts on the ongoing battle.

“This 2023 series has been equivalent in intensity to 2005 and 2019. As a player, and coach in the latter, the pressure is enormous. In 2005, after winning the first Test at Lord’s, momentum shifted, and was hard to claw back," he wrote.

The former Aussie opener recalled how Glenn McGrath's freak injury was an early sign of things to come.

"We tried, but England triumphed. Glenn McGrath standing on the ball in the warm-up before the second Test at Edgbaston was the starting point in the swing. England seized the opportunity after Marcus Trescothick and Andrew Strauss played their own version of Bazball,” Langer added.

Reflecting on the result of the Edgbaston Test, Langer admitted that Australia knew they were in for a tough fight.

“Who could ever forget the result of that Test match? Michael Kasprowicz caught down the legside by Geraint Jones. A thriller. The series was alive. We knew we were in for a fight,” he continued.

Anish Desouza @ilegally_indian : ) Geraint Jones takes a diving catch to secure England's win in the second Test of the 2005 Ashes at Edgbaston ( Geraint Jones takes a diving catch to secure England's win in the second Test of the 2005 Ashes at Edgbaston (🎥:⬇️) https://t.co/FnITsBaCwu

England reclaimed the Ashes for the first time since 1986-87 in 2005, defeating Australia 2-1 in an iconic series.

“Flight home felt like a relief” - Langer on Ashes 2005 loss

Recalling the emotions among Australian players after the unexpected defeat in 2005, Langer stated that the flight back home seemed like a relief.

The 52-year-old wrote:

“Five weeks later battered, bruised, defeated, deflated, the flight home felt like a relief. Such was the pressure of the contest, that series felt like running a marathon into a strong headwind. I am certain England squads of the past have experienced the same emotions flying out of Australia.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau The skippers look back at another cracking Test, discuss momentum and where this cracking #Ashes battle is placed The skippers look back at another cracking Test, discuss momentum and where this cracking #Ashes battle is placed https://t.co/PC3wrllwcU

Langer was Australia’s leading run-getter in the 2005 Ashes with 394 runs. However, a stellar all-round effort from Andrew Flintoff (402 runs & 24 wickets) inspired England to a win for the ages.

Poll : 0 votes