"I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable" - Mark Taylor makes massive prediction for Joe Root following his 10000-run mark

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has made a massive statement after Joe Root's 10000-run mark on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's. Given his current form, Taylor feels Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of 15921 Test runs is well within the former England skipper's reach.

The Yorkshire batter's 26th Test hundred at Lord's helped England to a five-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. The 31-year old became the second England batter to reach 10000 runs after Sir Alastair Cook, and the fourth-fastest overall in terms of matches. He stayed unbeaten on 115 as the hosts completed a successful chase of 277.

Ben Stokes’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy

- First batter in history to reach 10,000 runs in less than 10 years

- Equalled Sir Alastair Cook’s record to the day being the youngest to 10,000

- Won the Test the over before fans didn’t get a full refund on tickets

- Splendidly nice human



Joseph - 26th Test century- First batter in history to reach 10,000 runs in less than 10 years- Equalled Sir Alastair Cook’s record to the day being the youngest to 10,000- Won the Test the over before fans didn’t get a full refund on tickets- Splendidly nice humanJoseph - 26th Test century- First batter in history to reach 10,000 runs in less than 10 years- Equalled Sir Alastair Cook’s record to the day being the youngest to 10,000- Won the Test the over before fans didn’t get a full refund on tickets- Splendidly nice humanJoseph ❤️ https://t.co/0ITS3doREj

Speaking on Sky Sports, Taylor opined that the right-hander could surpass Tendulkar's record, given his prolific form and age on his side.

He said:

"Root has minimum five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar's record is very achievable. Root is batting as well as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years. He is in the prime of his career, so there is 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays healthy."

Story continues below ad

The Yorkshire batter had an unforgettable 2021 with the bat, scoring 1708 runs in 15 Tests at 61 with six centuries amid the Test team's poor results. He has already accumulated a couple of Test tons this year, with the previous one coming at Bridgetown in Barbados.

"There is a whole heap of runs left in him" - Nasser Hussain on Joe Root

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, former England captain Nasser Hussain lavished praise on his compatriot for his compact technique and believes there are more runs to follow. The 54-year old feels Root deserves everything after how the 2021 season went for him, stating:

Story continues below ad

"He has always looked a world-class player. His technique is pretty much what it was, he has straight rhythm and fluency to his game. There is a whole heap of runs left in him."

"[Getting to 10,000 Test runs] is a special day and one he thoroughly deserves after everything he has been through the last couple of years as England captain - Covid, bubble life and losing Test matches. He must have felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders. Everything to do with English cricket was knocking at his door."

After the game, the 31-year old admitted that England's Test captaincy left him in a dark place and is relieved for Ben Stokes to have taken charge.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Joe Root surpass Sachin Tendulkar's tally? Yes No 22 votes so far