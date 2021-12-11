"This punt of keeping them fresh for Adelaide needs to come off" - Mark Taylor warns England ahead of the second Ashes Test

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has put the England team on notice ahead of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Mark Taylor observed that England's decision to rest James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the pink-ball Test must prove fruitful to keep the series alive.

Joe Root and Co. faced plenty of flak for not including James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the Ashes opener, with an eye on the second Test. Reportedly, the team management wanted to keep their two leading wicket-takers fresh to exploit the swing the pink ball would offer in Adelaide.

However, speaking to Wide World of Sports, Mark Taylor warned that England have committed a blunder by pinning all their hopes on the Adelaide Test. Taylor feels the second Test is similar to a do-or-die game. He said:

"They've made life a little bit difficult for themselves by doing what they've done. It's almost like they've thrown all their hopes on this Adelaide Test by not playing either of them and getting caught short. This punt of keeping them fresh for Adelaide needs to come off because if it doesn't the Ashes are just about gone."

England, who lost the first Test in Brisbane on Day Four by nine wickets, were outplayed by Australia across all departments. The visitors' decision to pick Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes instead of Broad and Anderson ultimately backfired on them.

Robinson and their fifth bowler in Ben Stokes faced injury concerns during Australia's first innings. Meanwhile, Jack Leach, the left-arm spinner, proved to be the most expensive England bowler in the match.

"I think they'll go with four seamers and Joe Root will bowl a few offies" - Mark Taylor

Taylor predicts that Chris Woakes and Jack Leach are unlikely to play in Adelaide, with Broad and Anderson set to come in, making it a four-man seam attack. The 57-year old stated:

"I reckon Robinson will hold his spot, Broad and Anderson will come in — so that means Woakes will be under pressure, and they'll look at Jack Leach and whether they'll play a spinner or not. I think they'll go with four seamers and Joe Root will bowl a few offies."

Australia also have a couple of injury concerns in the form of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood. Warner has bruised ribs while Hazlewood suffered a side strain.

