Mark Wood replaces Shoaib Bashir as England name XI ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England cricket team has made one change ahead of the third Test against India, starting on February 15 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot, as Mark Wood has come in for Shoaib Bashir. Unlike the first two Tests when England went with three frontline spinners, the tourists will go ahead with two seamers.

Bashir made his Test debut in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam and had a promising outing, snaring Rohit Sharma as his maiden international wicket and finishing with three scalps in the first innings. The 20-year-old off-spinner managed only one wicket in the second innings as the Englishmen lost by 106 runs in pursuit of 399 in the fourth dig. With Rehan Ahmed struggling with visa issues, he was in doubt for the third Test, but the wrist-spinner has retained his spot.

Wood, who will partner veteran James Anderson, went wicketless in the opening Test in Hyderabad but bowled decently. By contrast, Anderson was sensational in Vishakhapatnam despite limited assistance off the pitch, picking up five wickets in the match. The Lancashire seamer is also only five scalps away from 700 and could scale the landmark in Rajkot.

England XI for 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

England captain set for his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, gun all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set for his 100th appearance in Test cricket, having debuted in the format in December 2013. However, the 32-year-old said he doesn't wish to concentrate too much on the milestone and wants to focus on beating India in Rajkot. He said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Every Test is just as important as the next one. Then there's the next one, which will be 101 - it's just one more. It's a sign of longevity, but 99, 100 or 101 doesn't make much difference. It's just a number. I don't want it to sound like I'm not thankful for the opportunities I've had, but with milestones, it's not done until it's done."

Stokes has had a decent series with the bat, managing 134 runs in two Tests, with a best of 70. Having undergone knee surgery recently, he is not yet fit to bowl.

