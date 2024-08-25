Mark Wood ruled out of remainder of ENG vs SL Test series, Josh Hull earns maiden England call-up ahead of 2nd Test

England speedster Mark Wood has officially been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Sri Lanka after sustaining a thigh muscle strain. Hence, the selectors have given a maiden call-up to Josh Hull for the second Test, beginning at Lord's on August 29.

Wood did not bowl on Day 4 of the opening Test at Old Trafford in Manchester as the think tank released a statement on his injury. The Durham fast bowler played two out of the three Tests against the West Indies, which the hosts won 3-0. The veteran will look to recuperate for the three-Test tour of Pakistan, beginning on October 7.

Meanwhile, Hull, the left-arm seamer, stands at 6'7". The Leicestershire seamer has played nine first-class fixtures, taking 15 wickets, averaging 58.06. Nevertheless, he played a vital role in their 2023 One-day Cup victory, picking up 17 scalps in nine games at 24.23. The final against Hampshire saw the 20-year-old register figures of 10-0-75-2.

Hull debuted for the England Lions earlier this month, taking a fifer to bowl their side to victory against the Sri Lankan tourists.

England squad: Ollie Pope (c), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Mark Wood picked up the solitary wicket in the only innings he bowled in Manchester

Mark Wood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old managed only one scalp in the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Manchester, finishing with figures of 8-0-31-1. The right-arm pacer unleashed a back-of-a-length delivery on Kusal Mendis as the ball kicked up on him to take the glove and fly to Harry Brook at second slip.

The hosts eked out a nervy five-wicket win on Day 4 as Joe Root scored a patient 62* to help them chase down a tricky 205. Jamie Smith earned the Player of the Match award for his 150 runs, including 111 in the first innings.

