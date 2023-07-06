Mark Wood sets new record for the fastest over bowled at Headingley during Ashes 2023 match

England fast bowler Mark Wood set a new record for the fastest over bowled by a player in international matches played at Headingley on Thursday, July 6.

Bowling the first over of his spell in the third Test of Ashes 2023 series against Australia, Wood clocked 91 mph on the first ball. His speed increase to 93 mph and 95 mph on the next two balls, while his three last deliveries were at 93 mph, 94 mph and 93 mph.

After the over ended, England Cricket posted on Twitter that this was the fastest over bowled in terms of speed ever since the records began.

The fastest over ever at Headingley since records began! 🌪️



Former England batter Kevin Pietersen was amazed to see Mark Wood clocking 90 mph consistently on the speedometer. Reacting to England Cricket's post on social media, Pietersen commented:

"Wheels!!!!!"

Mark Wood has conceded only 2 runs in his 4 overs so far

Talking about what happened in the fastest over bowled at Headingley, Marnus Labuschagne left the first ball. Labuschagne defended the second ball and played it towards the backward point region. The next ball angled down the leg side. Labuschagne attempted to play it fine but missed it.

The fourth delivery, which bowled at 93 mph, was another ball down the leg-side. This time, the ball hit Labuschagne's pads and traveled to the boundary line as Australia got four extras. Labuschagne ended the over by defending the last two deliveries.

Wood has continued to clock around 90 mph consistently after the first over as well. The right-arm pacer has conceded only two runs off four overs, with three of them being maiden overs. In the over where he conceded two runs to Usman Khawaja, the England fast bowler dismantled his stumps on the next delivery.

Australia are 65/3 after 20 overs on Day 1 of the third Test. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

