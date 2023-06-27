"Marnus didn't get any runs, did anyone talk about him getting dropped?" - Doug Bollinger on whether Scott Boland should play 2nd Ashes Test

Doug Bollinger has questioned the calls for Scott Boland to be dropped after an underwhelming performance in the first Ashes Test. He pointed out that similar question marks are not being raised about Marnus Labuschagne's place in Australia's XI, considering he too had an indifferent game.

Boland picked up two wickets and conceded 147 runs in the 26 overs he bowled in Australia's two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. As per certain reports, the right-arm seamer might be replaced by Mitchell Starc for the second Test starting at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Mornings with Matt White', Bollinger was asked whether Boland's figures at Edgbaston were good enough for him to retain his spot in the team, to which he responded:

"To be honest, hand on my heart, they are probably going to drop him and bring Starc in. It's one of those things where he probably shouldn't be dropped because he has done so well and bowled so well."

The former Australian pacer added:

"Let's flip it around. Marnus didn't get any runs, did anyone talk about him getting dropped? It's easier to drop a bowler, you know what I mean. You talk to a batter - no you can't say anything about that. That's something that always bugs me. I have always been behind a winning bowling formula."

Citing Labuschagne as an example, Bollinger asked for batters and bowlers to be treated similarly:

"Marnus didn't get any runs, who is another batter over there who they can flick in for? I think people have just got to really look at both sides of the spectrum. A lot of people need to keep quiet and look on both sides."

Labuschagne was caught behind off Stuart Broad for a golden duck in Australia's first innings of the Edgbaston Test. He managed just 13 runs in the second innings and was dismissed almost identically.

"You wouldn't say it was a bad Test" - Doug Bollinger on Scott Boland's first Test performance

Scott Boland excelled with the ball in the WTC final against India.

Doug Bollinger pointed out that Scott Boland had an outstanding run in the longest format before the Edgbaston Test, which too wasn't a bad performance:

"It's probably one of the hardest places to bowl in England. It was the first Test for Scott Boland. He could have bowled better but look what he has done in the previous Test matches. You wouldn't say it was a bad Test."

However, the former left-arm seamer acknowledged that Mitchell Starc will be a potent addition to the attack if picked in the XI:

"I am glad I am not a selector in that situation. Mitchell Starc is a wicket-taker, he has done well. You know he is going to provide something if he comes into the team."

Starc has picked up 310 wickets at an impressive average of 27.64 in 78 Tests. He has accounted for 37 dismissals at a slightly higher average of 31.89 in the 10 Tests he has played on English soil.

