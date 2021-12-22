Marnus Labuschagne becomes No. 1, Virat Kohli slips to No. 7 in latest ICC men's Test rankings

Marnus Labuschagne is now the world's best batter in the ICC men's Test rankings. The young Australian gun achieved his career-best rating on Wednesday by dethroning England Test captain Joe Root and taking a 15-point lead at the top.

The switch between the Ashes opponents came as Labuschagne racked up 228 runs at an average of 76.00 in the first two Tests of Ashes 2021. Root didn't do too badly either - 175 runs at 43.75 - but lost six points which was enough for his slip.

Meanwhile, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli, who has played just one Test in the last three months, plummeted to No. 7 in the ICC men's Test rankings.

Kohli was tied with Australian opener David Warner at 756 rating points last week but the latter's consistent run in the Ashes - 202 runs at 67.33 - helped him edge past the Indian.

The Labuschagne-Root battle is likely to continue in the coming weeks, while Warner might close in on fifth-ranked Rohit Sharma soon as there are still three Tests to go in the Ashes.

Kohli will have the chance to regain some lost ground against South Africa in the three-Test rubber that begins Saturday.

There were no other changes in the ICC men's Test rankings for batters.

Starc enters top 10 in the ICC men's Test rankings for bowlers, Root becomes 10th-best all-rounder

Meanwhile, in the ICC men's Test rankings for bowlers, Aussie quick Mitchell Starc gained four slots to re-enter the top 10. He replaced New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson in the ninth spot in the charts courtesy of his recent six-wicket haul in Adelaide.

The left-arm pacer took Jamieson's position in the all-rounders' charts as well, with his cameos of 39 and 19 helping him reach No. 6 in that table.

Root, who shouldered most of England's spin duties in Adelaide, also jumped two spots to enter the top 10 of ICC men's Test rankings for all-rounders. His career-best achievement came on the back of his three wickets in the pink-ball Test.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar