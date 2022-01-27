Marnus Labuschagne prepares "backyard cricket balls" to train with his dogs; shares pictures

Australian run-machine Marnus Labuschagne can't go a day without playing cricket. Following the end of the Ashes, the No.1 ranked Test batsman is now gearing up to play backyard cricket.

The 26-year-old took to his official Twitter account on Thursday (January 27) to post a picture of cricket balls in his hand with his pets looking upon him.

Labuschagne wrote:

"Getting the backyard cricket ball ready"

Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket Getting the backyard cricket ball ready Getting the backyard cricket ball ready https://t.co/bgYmv4zYGo

Labuschagne is coming off yet another successful Test season on home soil against England.

The Queensland batter finished the Ashes as the second-highest run-getter. In 9 innings, Labuschagne scored 335 runs at an average of 41.88 with two fifties and one hundred.

Can Marnus Labuschagne continue his stellar Test form in Asia?

Marnus Labuschagne has had a sensational start to his Test career. Having made his debut against Pakistan during the 2018-19 tour of the United Arab Emirates, the right-handed batter rose to prominence during the 2019 Ashes when he became the first-ever concussion substitute during the Lord's Test.

The Queenslander grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he scored a gritty half-century in hostile conditions against Jofra Archer and co.

Since then, Marnus Labuschagne hasn't put a foot wrong, smashing runs for fun during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 home summer against the likes of New Zealand, Pakistan and India.

CricWick @CricWick ICC Cricketer of the Year



Marnus Labuschagne can't wait for the battle against Shaheen Afridi in the upcoming



#PAKvAUS #CricketTwitter World No. 1 Test batterICC Cricketer of the YearMarnus Labuschagne can't wait for the battle against Shaheen Afridi in the upcoming #Pakistan tour 🤩 World No. 1 Test batter 🆚 ICC Cricketer of the YearMarnus Labuschagne can't wait for the battle against Shaheen Afridi in the upcoming #Pakistan tour 🤩🔥#PAKvAUS #CricketTwitter https://t.co/3YgVsgiNpv

In 40 innings thus far, Labuschagne has scored 2220 runs at an average of 56.92 which includes 12 half-centuries, six hundreds and one double-ton.

The upcoming season will be the first big test for the Australian No.3 with tours of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India loading in the next 12 months.

Australia's first assignment will be against Pakistan. The recently crowned No.1 Test side in the world will travel to the Asian country for the first time since 1998 to play three ICC World Test Championship Tests in March.

Australia haven't won a Test series in Asia since beating Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011 under Michael Clarke and if they are to break the jinx, the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will have to spearhead the batting-unit and do the bulk of the scoring.

Also Read Article Continues below

The three-match Test series will take place between March 03-25, with Karachi, Rawalpindi and the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore serving as venues.

Edited by Arnav