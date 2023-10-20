Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New South Wales vs South Australia match (Updated) ft. Moises Henriques & Liam Hatcher

New South Wales and South Australia faced each other in the 11th game of the Marsh One Day Cup 2023 on Friday, October 20, at the Adelaide Oval. Nathan Lyon made his comeback after sustaining a calf tear in June this year during Ashes. South Australia missed the services of Nathan Fraser-McGurk due to an injury. Fraser-McGurk scored the fastest century in List A cricket last week off just 29 deliveries.

South Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. New South Wales had an ordinary start as they lost their first wicket for just 51 runs and crossed the 100-run mark in the 24th over. Daniel Hughes (48) and Matthew Gilkes (37) were impressive in guiding the team.

New South Wales had managed just 187 runs by the end of the 40th over. Moises Henriques added 55 runs for the fourth wicket along with Oliver Davies (35) and 54 runs for the fifth wicket with Jason Sangha (29).

New South Wales collected 104 runs in the last 10 overs and posted 291 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the board. Henriques scored his fourth domestic List A century and remained unbeaten on 103 runs off 72 deliveries, with seven sixes and three fours.

Harry Conway and Henry Thornton picked two wickets each for South Australia. Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, and Nathan McSweeney took one wicket each.

South Australia had a decent start to their chase. They crossed the 50-run mark in the 10th over and the 100-run mark in the 20th over.

Liam Hatcher took a hat-trick in the 39th over, which pushed South Australia to backfoot. Henry Thornton almost took the game away from New South Wales as he went bonkers in the last five overs.

Thornton reached his maiden List A half-century and was dismissed after scoring 51 runs off 36 deliveries. South Australia were bundled out for 258 runs in 48.2 overs and lost the match by 33 runs. Henriques won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Liam Hatcher and William Salzmann took three wickets each for New South Wales. Ben Dwarshuis picked two wickets, while Chris Green and Moises Henriques picked one wicket each.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Daniel Hughes scored 48 runs off 52 deliveries in this match. He has mustered 234 runs in four innings so far at an average of 58.50, including three half-centuries. Hughes is the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

With a century, Moises Henriques has moved to second place on this list. He has made 223 runs in four matches at an average of 111.50 and a strike rate of 107.72.

Beu Webster of Tasmania is the third-highest run-scorer this season. He has made 190 runs in three innings at an average of 63.33 and a strike rate of 98.44.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Will Sutherland has taken nine wickets in four innings at an economy of 5.50 and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

Jack Edwards didn’t feature in this match, but he is still the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales. He has taken eight wickets in three matches at an economy of 3.74.

Lance Morris has scalped six wickets in two games at an economy of 5.77. He is third on this list of bowlers with the most wickets this season.

Hatcher and Salzmann, who picked three wickets each for New South Wales, were playing their first game of the season.