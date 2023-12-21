Matthew Mott confirms Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are in England's plans for T20 World Cup 2024

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has confirmed that Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are in the reckoning to be included in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Mott suggested that both are massively important to the team's chances of defending their crown.

While Stokes is unlikely to play ODIs in the near future, he is likely to make himself available for the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder struck a match-winning half-century in the final of the previous edition to lead England to glory. Meanwhile, Archer is currently undergoing rehab, and it could be a long time before the fast bowler returns to the field.

Speaking ahead of the 5th T20I against the West Indies, the former Australian women's team's coach observed that Stokes balances the side like no other player. As quoted by The Telegraph, he stated:

"I think that’s a given. Aside from Ben’s incredible match-winning ability in every department is that ability to have a seam bowler in that top six. [That] gives you so many options with your team balance. Every team in the world wants someone like that and they’re rare."

The 50-year-old heaped praise on Archer for the range of skills he brings and stated that they will continue to monitor his status.

"In terms of Jofra, you’ve just got absolute box-office pace, change of pace. He can bowl any over in the innings. Him on the park is massive, everyone would agree with that. We’re going to discuss that in the next couple of days. We’re going to get through this series and the medical team have been meeting in the background about the plan."

Since starring in England's 2019 World Cup win, Archer has skipped multiple ICC events due to his long-standing elbow injury. The injury resurfaced during his stint with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

"That's now our blueprint" - Matthew Mott on England's success in T20Is

Matthew Mott. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With England bouncing back to register two consecutive T20I wins against the West Indies, Mott said that urging players to play freely helped massively.

"Things happen for a reason and to free everyone up to be able to go ‘right, this is how we’re going to play’, we’ll probably look back on that as being a pivotal moment for the team. That’s now our blueprint, we’ve been searching for it, we’ve been talking about it but now we’ve seen what it looks like. We’ve always got that to refer back to."

The reigning champions lost the first two T20Is, but won the next two to set up a series decider.

