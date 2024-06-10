Matthew Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during AUS-ENG 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the 2024 T20 World Cup clash against England at Barbados on June 8. The incident happened during the 18th over of the Australian batting innings.

Wade tried to pull out of a delivery from Adil Rashid yet played the ball with the bat. While he expected the umpire to call a dead ball, the decision did not go in his favor. It led to the 36-year-old subsequently arguing with the umpire over the call, leading to his penalty for showing dissent to the umpire.

A statement from the ICC said:

"Wade was found in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match. In addition, one demerit point has been added to Wade’s disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period."

The charges against the gloveman were leveled by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Joel Wilson, along with third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal.

Wade admitted to the offense and accepted the penalty proposed by Andy Pycroft from the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

"It doesn’t take much to fire Wadey up" - Adam Zampa

Australian spinner Adam Zampa defended Matthew Wade for getting fired up about the dead ball incident during the England clash.

The wicketkeeper-batter added a crucial 17* off 10 deliveries to help Australia reach a massive 201/7 in 20 overs.

After the game, Zampa said about Wade and that particular incident:

"Wadey is a fiery guy. He’s super competitive and something ticked him over a little bit today, and that’s what we love about Wadey. He backed away and he played that shot and I think he felt like that it was the same basically as letting it hit him on the leg on a dead ball. But it doesn’t take much to fire Wadey up. That’s the beautiful thing about Wadey, having him behind the stumps. He’s so competitive."

Meanwhile, Zampa starred with the ball with figures of 2/28 in 4 overs as Australia defeated their arch-rivals by 36 runs. The result meant the Aussies started their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Oman and England.

Wade and company will be in action next against Namibia in Antigua on Tuesday, June 11.

